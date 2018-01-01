NEWS Asia Argento settles sexual assault case with young actor Newsdesk Share with :







Actress and leading #MeToo figure Asia Argento has reportedly paid $380,000 (£298,000) to settle a sexual assault case filed by a young actor.



The Italian star came into prominence in October (17) when she went public with claims that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, and she went on to become one of the most vocal members of the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse.



In a report published on Sunday (19Aug18), editors at the New York Times alleged that she has recently faced her own sexual assault allegations, from former child actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, who once played her son in the 2004 movie, The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.



They met up for a reunion in May 2013, which was documented on Instagram, at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California when he was 17 years old and she was 37. Once in her hotel room, Bennett claims Argento, now 42, gave him alcohol and then "kissed him, pushed him back on the bed, removed his pants and performed oral sex. She climbed on top of him and the two had intercourse," according to a document obtained by the Times.



Bennett's lawyer sent a notice of intent to sue to Argento's lawyer in November (17), asking for $3.5 million (£2.7 million) in damages for emotional distress, lost wages, assault and battery.



Included in the notice of intent were three photographs that were allegedly taken by Bennett, now 22, and reportedly show them both topless in bed, although only one of the images allegedly shows both of their faces. He also included an Instagram post shared by the actress later that day in 2013 showing a close-up of their faces with the caption, "Happiest day of my life reunion with @jimmymbennett xox," and added that "jimmy is going to be in my next movie and that is a fact, dig that jack."



In their settlement, Argento agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 over the course of a year and a half, beginning with a payment of $200,000 (£157,000) that was made in April (18). Bennett also gave the photograph and its copyright to Argento, who was dating celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain when he passed away in June. The agreement does not prevent either party from discussing it.



"Bennett could theoretically tell people his claims against you," her lawyer Carrie Goldberg told the actress in a letter. "However, under this agreement, he cannot sue you for them. Nor can he post the photo of the two of you.



"At the very least... he is not permitted to bother you for more money, disparage you or sue - so long as you comply with your obligations in the agreement."



Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.



Argento's representatives did not respond to the publication, or to WENN's request for comment.

