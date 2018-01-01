Chloe Grace Moretz turning her back on studio movies

Chloe Grace Moretz signed up for The Miseducation of Cameron Post as she was keen to break away from big studio movies.

Chloe stars as the title character in Desiree Akhavan's new film, a big screen version of Emily M. Danforth's novel of the same name about a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy centre by her conservative guardians in '90s America.

The movie took home the Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (18), with Chloe now explaining to Porter Edit why she signed on to the project.

"I got really caught up in being the girl who does the studio movies and I was like, 'I'm not that girl,'" she sighed. "I started in Kick-Ass and Let Me In, movies that were not popular when they were being cast. I wanted to find that again and what that means to me, and the first movie that checked all the boxes was Cameron Post."

Chloe added that her four brothers, two of whom are gay, were "super-excited" when she accepted the role.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post marks the 21-year-old's first film release of the year, after Chloe decided to take some time out of Hollywood.

"I wanted to reconnect to my job and what I love about acting. I dropped out of some really big movies," the star said. "I loved it. Just reading and writing and working and listening and watching. Just soaking up anything I could."

The actress dropped out of Universal's planned The Little Mermaid, along with director Sofia Coppola. Disney executives are also planning a retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale, with Lin-Manuel Miranda writing lyrics.