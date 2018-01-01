Paris Jackson defends controversial Harper's Bazaar Singapore cover

Paris Jackson has hit back at a magazine editor who criticised her Harper's Bazaar Singapore cover.

The model and actress appears on the front of the magazine's latest issue, but her photoshoot was the subject of an op-ed written by Jamie Tabberer for the Gay Star News.

He noted that while Paris identifies as bisexual, homosexuality in Singapore is still illegal and punishable by up to two years in prison, and therefore deemed her decision to pose for the publication - but not addressing the issue in social media posts promoting the cover - "disappointing" and "hypocritical."

Though Paris initially apologised and insisted her "support for my fellow LGBTQ+ community comes first before my love for fashion and gratitude for this opportunity," she subsequently went on to point out the possible benefits of her photoshoot.

"I would like to add though that someone that is openly apart (sic) of the community being on the cover in a country against the community, should be celebrated. Isn't that a step forward?" the 20-year-old wrote on Twitter, adding that the article was "ridiculously mean".

Having deleted her social media posts celebrating her Harper's Bazaar cover, Paris later retweeted a number of supportive messages, including one which read: "I'd say that's a great achievement? Not something to be slammed. I'm proud of you for doing that!"

"They (the media) will find anything to try to attack my integrity and character. whenever i do something positive they always twist it (sic)," she replied.

Paris claims to have come out as bisexual in her teens, but her sexuality recently made global headlines when she confirmed she was open to dating both men and women in an impromptu Q&A on Instagram.

Retweeting a news story about her bisexuality, the Gringo star wrote, "EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14 WTF (what the f**k)."