Hindu official gives Nick Jonas the thumbs up for faithful engagement ceremony

A top Hindu official has welcomed Nick Jonas to the faith and saluted the pop star for taking the religion's engagement traditions seriously.

The Jealous singer confirmed reports he had proposed to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra over the weekend, while the couple introduced his parents to her family in Mumbai.

And Hindu statesman Rajan Zed has commended the couple for taking part in "hours-long ancient Hindu pooja rituals in traditional attire" during their engagement ceremony, which reportedly included Lord Ganesha worship.

Zed, who is the president of Universal Society of Hinduism, based in Nevada, has now suggested that Jonas should spend some time in an ashram in India, take a dip in the holy Ganges river, and study some ancient Hindu scriptures, like "Vedas, Upanishads, or Bhagavad-Gita" to get a better sense of his future bride's faith.

He tells WENN, "It is always helpful to understand where your partner is coming from in a spiritual and religious sense, because it is incorporated into one’s personal identity."

He adds, "It is believed that bathing in the sacred Ganges purifies one of all sin, and its water, if taken daily, confers immortality. And an ashram stay will help bring Jonas tranquility, spirituality and serenity."

Zed adds, "The members of the Beatles spent long periods at a Rishikesh ashram on the Ganges river bank, and Lord Krishna himself went to sage Sandipani’s ashram to gain knowledge."

Zed has also offered to help Jonas should the singer need more advice and guidance about Hinduism ahead of his wedding.

On Saturday (18Aug18), two days after he arrived in India with his parents, Nick took to Instagram and shared a sweet snap of himself and Chopra embracing and lovingly gazing at one another, with Priyanka resting her hand on his chest, putting her stunning diamond ring on display.

"Future Mrs. Jonas," he captioned the photo. "My heart. My love."

Priyanka, 36, posted the same image on her Instagram page, and gushed, "Taken... With all my heart and soul."

The snap was taken as the couple celebrated at an engagement party hosted by the bride-to-be's relatives in Mumbai, where Priyanka wore a traditional yellow sari with white embroidery, and Nick donned a white tunic.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God," the former Miss World added. "Thank you all for your wishes and blessings".