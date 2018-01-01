Dwyane Wade heaps praise on Gabrielle Union's stepmother skills

Basketball ace Dwyane Wade has gushed about his actress wife Gabrielle Union's qualities as a stepmother, days after she shared the extent of her fertility struggles in public.

The Bad Boys 2 star has been open about the trouble she's had trying to conceive in recent years, and in her 2017 book, We're Going to Need More Wine, she confessed she had suffered multiple miscarriages after failed attempts at in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Earlier this month (Aug18), during an appearance at the BlogHer conference in New York, Gabrielle went one step further and revealed she had been diagnosed with adenomyosis - a form of endometriosis - which had wrecked her hopes of having a baby.

Although she doesn't have any biological children, Gabrielle has always doted on her stepchildren, and over the weekend (18-19Aug18), Dwyane heaped praise on his wife for showing his three boys so much love.

"She's a (star) in her most important role," he captioned an Instagram snap of Gabrielle beaming as she watched stepson Zion, 11, blowing bubbles while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy.

"I wanna acknowledge my wife and the kids step mom for being everything that each boy and i have needed her to be (sic). We couldn't have wished for more @gabunion ...Thank you for loving us!"

Dwyane and Gabrielle, who began dating in 2009 and wed in 2014, are raising Zion and his big brother Zaire, 16, as well as the sportsman's nephew, Dahveon, also 16.

The athlete also has another boy, four-year-old Xavier, who was conceived with his friend Aja Metoyer in 2013, during a brief split from Gabrielle.

Wade's loving tribute emerged during a family trip to Italy, where his father, Dwyane Wade, Sr. married his fiancee in Venice.