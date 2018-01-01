Ben Kingsley kept Holocaust survivor's photo close in Operation Finale

Sir Ben Kingsley carried a photo of late Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel as he portrayed a fugitive Nazi officer in new movie Operation Finale.

The film chronicles the real life story of the 1960 hunt and capture of Holocaust mastermind Adolf Eichmann, who had been using an alias as he lay low in Argentina following the end of World War Two.

Kingsley portrays Eichmann onscreen, but he didn't need to do much research into his character's background and role in the Nazi regime, because he was already well versed on that period in Holocaust history thanks to his previous roles tackling various aspects of the genocide.

"This film depicts the covert operation in how - years after World War II - Eichmann was finally captured...," the British actor told New York Post columnist Cindy Adams. "Details of how he was eventually found may surprise many. Not me. I knew about his capture long before playing him in this movie."

"Understand, I lived this history," he continued. "I was in Steven Spielberg's movie about the Holocaust, Schindler's List. I played Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal in 1989's Murderers Among Us."

Kingsley had also absorbed a lot of knowledge from his previous meetings with novelist Wiesel, and he drew inspiration from the activist, who passed away in 2016, by keeping his picture close onset.

"My great friend (Wiesel) was this Holocaust survivor," he explained. "I loved him. I dedicate this film to him. I carried his photo in my pocket while we were shooting."

Operation Finale, which also stars Oscar Isaac, Nick Kroll, and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn, opens in theatres next week (begs27Aug18).