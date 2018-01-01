Tiffany Haddish calls out Fifth Harmony after Camila Cabello praise

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish left Camila Cabello unimpressed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (20Aug18) after calling out her former band Fifth Harmony onstage.

The Girls Trip star hit the stage at New York's Radio City Music Hall as a guest presenter alongside funnyman Kevin Hart, and singled out Camila for praise in recognition of her five nominations.

However, the segment got off to a bad start as Tiffany fumbled the Cuban-American singer's name three times.

"Y'all know I can't read that good (sic), right?" the actress quipped as she explained the bungled pronunciation. "I only speak English and that's mostly in Ebonics...!"

Tiffany then continued by addressing Camila's achievements, before shocking the 21 year old and her fans by taking a shot at her old girl group, which she quit at the end of 2016.

"She's nominated for five VMAs tonight," Haddish began. "I'm super proud of her, so those of you watching at home... Hi, Fifth Harmony!"

As the camera panned to Camila, who later won the Artist and Video of the Year prizes, she was shown shaking her head in disdain, while Hart exclaimed, "Oh God, Tiffany went there! That just happened!"

The pair went on present the Best Hip Hop accolade to Nicki Minaj, who took the opportunity to chastise Tiffany for overstepping the line as she stood up for Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei.

"Tiff, don't be coming for Normani 'cause Normani is that b**ch," Nicki declared. "I'm just saying!"

Fifth Harmony was formed as a five-piece on The X Factor in 2012. The group continued as a quartet after Camila's shock exit, but went on hiatus in May (18) so Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui could pursue solo careers.