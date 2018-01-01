The Hills making a comeback

Reality show The Hills is making a TV comeback.

The hit MTV reality show began as a spin-off to Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2006 and ran for six seasons until 2010, making celebrities out of its stars Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, and Heidi Montag, among others.

During the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (20Aug18), a teaser trailer was released announcing that the show was returning under the name The Hills: New Beginnings.

Audrina, Heidi and husband Spencer Pratt were spotted at the awards show in New York alongside Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado and Spencer's sister Stephanie, and they all teased a big announcement during the pre-show telecast.

Notably absent from the line-up were Lauren, Brody Jenner, and Kristin Cavallari, who launched her own show Very Cavallari earlier this year. Whitney Port was also missing, but she had hinted at a big announcement on social media earlier in the day.

Stephanie shared the teaser trailer, which is soundtracked by an acoustic version of the show's theme, Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield, on Instagram and wrote, "Secret's out!!! And yes that's my voice babyyyy," although it's not clear if she meant she was the singer or the person who says, "It's like we're all growing up, it's weird," in a voiceover.

According to MTV executives, the docuseries "will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favourites, The Hills is back for a new beginning."

They have not yet confirmed which stars will return when the show premieres in 2019.