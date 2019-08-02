Eva Longoria joins Dora the Explorer film

Eva Longoria has been cast as Dora The Explorer's mother, Elena, in an upcoming live-action version of the popular kids' TV series.

The former Desperate Housewives actress will join 17-year-old Transformers: The Last Knight star Isabela Moner, who plays Dora. Other cast members include Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, and Temuera Morrison - who lent his voice to the father of the title character in Disney's Moana.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Dora the Explorer film focuses on Dora's navigation through the trials and tribulations of high school, having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her family. However, education has to take a back seat when she and her friends must solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilisation and save her parents.

The Paramount feature is being helmed by director James Bobin, best known for his work on films including The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted and Alice Through The Looking Glass. Christopher Robin's Kristin Burr has been tapped as producer, and production has already started in Australia.

Nickelodeon Movies and Walden Media are producing the movie alongside Paramount Players, and it’s scheduled for release on 2 August 2019.

Eva, who recently became a first-time mother to two-month-old son Santiago with husband Jose Baston, starred in Desperate Housewives for all eight seasons and received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Gabrielle Solis in 2006.

Earlier this year, she bagged a role in romantic comedy Overboard alongside Anna Faris and her upcoming Dora the Explorer co-star Eugenio.

She has also recently played Grace in Dog Days, which co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev and Lauren Lapkus.