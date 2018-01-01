Asia Argento: 'I did not have sex with a 17 year old'

Asia Argento has denied reports she had sex with a 17-year-old co-star.

The Italian actress is currently under investigation after actor Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, accused her of seducing him five years ago in a New York Times article.

The former child actor and musician, who played Asia's son in the 2004 movie The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, claimed he and the actress met up for a reunion in May, 2013, at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California, where she took him to her hotel room, gave him alcohol and then "kissed him, pushed him back on the bed, removed his pants and performed oral sex".

"She climbed on top of him and the two had intercourse," according to a document obtained by the Times.

Bennett's lawyer sent a notice of intent to sue to Argento in November (17), asking for $3.5 million (£2.7 million) in damages for emotional distress, lost wages, assault and battery.

Included in the notice of intent were three photographs that were allegedly taken by Bennett. He also included an Instagram post shared by the actress, showing a close-up of their faces with the caption, "Happiest day of my life reunion with @jimmymbennett xox."

Argento agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 over the course of 18 months as part of a settlement, which began with a payment of $200,000 (£157,000) in April (18) in return for the photographs and their copyright.

Now Argento is speaking out about the scandal, insisting she is "deeply shocked and hurt having read the news that is absolutely false".

A new statement from the actress, obtained by journalist Yashar Ali, reads: "I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett."

She claims her late boyfriend, celebrity chef and travel show host Anthony Bourdain, agreed to settle with Bennett to stop his "long-standing persecution" of his girlfriend.

"Anthony insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted," Argento writes. "Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such (a) person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us.

"We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett's demand for help and give it to him. Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life."

The disclosure of the settlement has put into jeopardy Argento's role as a judge on talent show X Factor Italy.

Sky Italia bosses and FremantleMedia producers have threatened to axe her from the show, which launches on 6 September (18), if the allegations against Argento are true.