Danny Boyle exits latest Bond movie

Filmmaker Danny Boyle has exited the new James Bond movie due to creative differences with the project's producers.

Bond bosses Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the film's star Daniel Craig have confirmed reports suggesting the Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker has walked away from the 25th 007 adventure.

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25," a statement posted on the official James Bond Twitter account reads.

Boyle revealed he would be taking charge of Craig's final Bond film in March (18), after confirming he and his writing partner John Hodge were working on a screenplay for the movie.

"We are working on a script right now," he told America's Metro newspaper. "And it all depends on that really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now."

John and Danny previously worked together on films including Shallow Grave, Trainspotting, and The Beach.

In February, editors at Variety reported that the 61-year-old director was at the top of Bond bosses' wish list to take charge of their new film.

Revealing that he and John already had some inspiration for the plot, Danny added, "We've got an idea and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away."

Boyle would have been the successor to Sam Mendes, who directed the last two Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.

Production on Bond 25 is still set to begin in December, ahead of a November, 2019 release date.