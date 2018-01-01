Hilary Swank marries in Redwood forest

Actress Hilary Swank has tied the knot again in a romantic forest wedding near her California home.

The Million Dollar Baby star recently exchanged vows with social entrepreneur Philip Schneider at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, two years after the couple became engaged.

"It's a stunning private community surrounded by 20,000 acres of conservancy and an intimate redwood grove populated with trees that are over 800 years old," she tells Vogue of the venue for her secret natural nuptials. "It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it.

"I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."

Hilary donned a gorgeous white lace and embroidered dress by Elie Saab Couture for her fairytale ceremony, for which Mariska Hargitay served as her maid of honour, and fellow actress Misha Collins was among the guests.

The intimate wedding ended on a high note with a full-out dance party, after the bride and groom kicked off the reception festivities with a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers-inspired tap dance routine to Moby track In My Heart.

"Everyone was having so much fun and didn't want the party to end, so we actually had to start dancing to wireless headphones into the wee hours of the next day, so the distant neighbours wouldn't be kept up by the sound system," the Oscar winner recalls with a laugh.

"We ended the night riding back to our rooms on bicycles decorated Burning Man-style with LED lights and streamers by our friend's children. They weren't pretty, but they sure made a statement!"

The marriage is Hilary's second. She was previously married to actor and director Chad Lowe, the younger brother of screen star Rob Lowe, for 10 years until their 2007 divorce.