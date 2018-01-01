Evan Ross not used to the 'hospital' lighting used for reality show

Singer/actor Evan Ross struggled to adjust to the bright lighting used for his new reality show with wife Ashlee Simpson, likening the experience to living in a "hospital".

Diana Ross' son and his pop star wife invited cameras into their Los Angeles home for new E! series Ashlee and Evan, which documents the couple's efforts to juggle personal and professional commitments while recording a forthcoming duets album.

Acting naturally onscreen was easy for the Pieces of Me singer as she previously had featured in her own short-lived reality series The Ashlee Simpson Show, which ran from 2004 to 2005, but it took her husband a little while to let his guard down.

"For me, it was kinda like, well, if we're letting people into our lives, you really just have to open your heart and right away be yourself or it comes off really (badly)," Ashlee explained in a joint interview on breakfast show Good Morning America, revealing she tried to encourage Evan to go with the flow.

"I couldn't be like (to producers), 'Hey, no, no, we're not doing all of that,'" Evan shared. "She was like, 'You got to let the world in (sic).'"

"I mean, if you're sitting there filming, you have to really be yourself," said Ashlee. "The first few days, you're like, (shy), and then (you get used to it)..."

Evan eventually managed to relax on camera, but he still can't get over the stark white lighting they had to have installed for the show: "They (crewmembers) changed the lights out in the house, and it looks like you're in a hospital sometimes!" he laughed.

Ashlee and Evan, which will feature appearances from music icon Diana Ross and Evan's actress sister Tracee Ellis Ross, is set to debut next month (Sep18), but the stars reveal they had initially only planned to document their work in the studio for the TV show.

"We were filming that process, and then it kinda turned into a whole thing where we felt it would be nice to show the actual process of what it takes to make an album, how it's not just being in the studio," Evan said.

That decision inevitably meant involving their home life as parents to their three-year-old daughter Jagger, and Ashlee's nine-year-old son Bronx, from her former marriage to rocker Pete Wentz.

"(We wanted to document) balancing for me, being a mum, and (for him) being a dad, and family life, and studio time," Ashlee added.

The couple wed in 2014.