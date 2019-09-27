Lucy Liu excited for new Charlie's Angels reboot

Lucy Liu has given Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot a big thumbs up, insisting the film will be "positive" for women.

The Elementary star played Alex Munday in 2000's Charlie's Angels movie and the 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and she can't wait to see what director Banks and her cast, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, will do with the action franchise.

"To me, I think it's very exciting," Liu told Entertainment Tonight. "It's (Charlie's Angels) like Sherlock Holmes. The material in itself is a very different type of literature - and it's not necessarily literature. But it is something that people keep coming back to and they're drawn to. That's something that needs to be explored and if it needs to be explored on all different levels, then it should be.

"It will only be a more positive result for women."

Liu teamed up with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in the first Charlie's Angels films, but she is not expected to make an appearance in the latest movie, which will also feature Banks as handler Bosley - a role played on TV and the big screen by Bill Murray, Bernie Mac, and David Doyle.

Banks will also produce the film, which is scheduled for a 27 September, 2019 release.

Liu isn't the only former Angel backing Banks' revamp - Barrymore is also all for a Charlie's Angels reboot.

"I am just excited for them, you know, because every generation that brings Charlie's Angels out into the world is about the power of three women across (sic) and what they can do while loving them and wanting to date them, and working side by side with them, but there's just something about Charlie's Angels, that make men and women so happy," she said. "It's so positive. If they keep that alive... it's just going to be great."