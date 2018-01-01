Adam Lambert praises Rami Malek's 'amazing' Bohemian Rhapsody performance

Actor Rami Malek has pulled off an "amazing" portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic, according to the band's guest frontman Adam Lambert.

The Mr. Robot star replaced funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen as Freddie in 2016, and threw himself into the film role to accurately depict the flamboyant late musician.

Some fans have questioned why Lambert wasn't considered for the big gig, as he has been performing with the surviving members of Queen since 2011, but the former American Idol singer insists that would have been a bad move on producers' part.

"I don't look like Freddie. I don't sound like Freddie. I sound like me," Lambert told Entertainment Tonight.

"Rami looks amazing. He's a great actor. From what I understand, they used pieces of actual studio recording of Freddie and Marc Martel, who is an impersonator of Freddie Mercury, to do some of the other vocal stuff. So it's really about re-creating Freddie. So no, it wouldn't have been me."

The movie, titled Bohemian Rhapsody, will finally hit theatres in November (18), and Lambert is convinced fans will be blown away by Malek's hard work, judging from the footage he has already seen.

"(I've) met him a couple times now. He's great," Lambert shared, revealing Malek attended a number of his concerts with Queen as part of his movie research. "He's really good in the film, too. Very sensitive portrayal."

Bohemian Rhapsody, which will chart the band's rise to fame and Mercury's struggle with AIDS, also stars Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, and Joseph Mazzello as bassist John Deacon.