Chrissy Teigen pukes at daughter's pre-school orientation

Chrissy Teigen has apologised to fellow parents at her daughter's new pre-school after "projectile" vomiting at an orientation event.

The model and TV personality took to Twitter on Monday to share the embarrassing incident with fans as she joked about the bad first impression she must have made on other mums and dads.

"Hello everyone from Luna's school orientation today. I'm sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn't open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow)," she tweeted.

Chrissy, who shares her two-year-old daughter and three-month-old son Miles with husband John Legend, went on to explain the reason for her cringe-worthy entrance, confessing she was a little hungover.

"Oh no it was not first day of school jitters," she shared. "It was last night's wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo".

The couple, which returned from a family vacation in Bali, Indonesia over the weekend (18-19Aug18), had been spotted enjoying a night out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Many followers were sympathetic as they responded to Teigen's tweet, and one follower even revealed she had witnessed the incident, assuring Chrissy she wasn't the first parent to suffer a hangover during a school run.

"Great seeing you there!" the fan wrote. "The struggle is real and we've all been through it. You and @johnlegend are awesome parents and handled it respectfully. Hope Luna has a great school year!"

Chrissy replied to the sweet comment with a crying laughing emoji and a weary emoji.

One person even questioned if Chrissy's vomiting could be morning sickness, asking, "You sure it wasn't baby #3?," to which the 32-year-old beauty quipped, "please lord no not right now lol (laugh out loud)".