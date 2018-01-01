Alyssa Milano: 'Asia Argento allegations don't invalidate #MeToo movement'

Alyssa Milano has written an article to argue that nothing can discredit the #MeToo movement following the claims against Asia Argento.

The Italian actress became an outspoken figure in the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse after going public with claims against Harvey Weinstein last year (17), but many critics claim she has discredited the campaign after being accused of sexual assaulting former child star Jimmy Bennett in a California hotel room in 2013, when he was 17 years old.

Former Charmed star Milano, another key #MeToo figure, has now written a guest blog for TheWrap.com in which she insists that one story cannot undermine the millions of accounts which have contributed to the movement.

"It is sad and infuriating to say the least, but one victim's alleged horrid behavior does not nullify an entire movement," she wrote on Tuesday (21Aug18). "Discrediting #MeToo isn't just a bad or 'hot' take; it directly serves the interests of those who benefit from a culture that demeans survivors and undermines the camaraderie of women who stand in solidarity to right these wrongs.

"Let me be clear: nothing can or will ever invalidate #MeToo, because it is a movement created by and for millions of survivors throughout the world. No one story can discredit or undermine the power of our collective voices or our drive for sustainable change."

The 45-year-old also stated that the fact people are still coming forward with #MeToo stories proves that it is still very much "alive".

Argento issued a statement to deny the allegations on Tuesday, saying she was "deeply shocked and hurt having read the news that is absolutely false". She added: "I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett."

Argento's friend and #MeToo ally Rose McGowan said her "heart is broken" over the claims but urged her followers to "be gentle" as they wait for "the truth of the situation". After receiving backlash for her tweets, she wrote on Tuesday, "Oh for f**k's sake I'm not defending."

Mira Sorvino, another #MeToo figure, tweeted Tuesday night that she was "reeling" and "heartsick" about the claims and wrote: "Time will clarify things and perhaps she will be exonerated, but if true, there is no lens that makes it better. Child sexual assault is a heinous crime and is against all that I and the MeToo movement stands for."