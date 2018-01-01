George Clooney tops Forbes Highest-Paid Actor list

George Clooney has topped the 2018 Forbes Highest-Paid Actor list.

Much of the movie star and director's $239m (£180m) haul from the past year, which doubled second place Dwayne Johnson's 2017/2018 fortune, came from the sale of his Casamigos tequila company to drinks giant Diageo in a deal worth over $1 billion.

Last year's top man, Mark Wahlberg, falls off the 2018 list, just as Emma Stone dropped off last week's Highest-Paid Actress list, after leading the countdown in 2017.

Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, and beloved martial arts star Jackie Chan round out the new top five, while Will Smith, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, Adam Sandler, and Chris Evans complete the top 10.

Interestingly, Scarlett Johansson, who topped the Highest-Paid Actress countdown a week ago would have come in seventh if the list was unisex. She would have been the only actress to feature in the top 10.

The Avengers: Infinity War star beat out Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence to become Forbes' 2018 leading lady with a $40.5 million (£31.4 million) 2017/2018 haul.

Forbes list of the world's best-paid male actors is:

1. George Clooney - $239 million

2. Dwayne Johnson - $119 million

3. Robert Downey Jr - $79 million

4. Chris Hemsworth - $64.5 million

5. Jackie Chan - $45.5 million

6. Will Smith - $42 million

7. Akshay Kumar - $40.5 million

8. Adam Sandler - $39.5 million

9. Chris Evans - $34 million

10. Salman Khan - $33.5 million