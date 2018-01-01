Asia Argento pulls out of music festival

Asia Argento has dropped out of curating a Dutch music festival following allegations she had sex with a teenage actor.

The star hit headlines on Sunday (19Aug18) when the New York Times published a report claiming that the Italian actress had agreed to pay Jimmy Bennett, her co-star in 2004 movie The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, $380,000 (£294,100) after he claimed she sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room in 2013, when he was 17 and she was 37.

Asia has denied the allegations, but she has now withdrawn from working with organisers of the Le Guess Who? festival, which takes place in November (18), according to the New York Post's Page Six.

"Due to the volatile nature of the accusations surrounding Ms. Argento, she has chosen to withdraw from her curatorship of this year's edition, while these issues remain open," a statement reads.

News of Argento's withdrawal comes on the same day explosive photographs and texts, purportedly showing the 42-year-old admitting to sleeping with Bennett, were released. In one of the pictures obtained by TMZ, Argento and Bennett appear topless in bed with their heads resting on a pillow. It is reportedly one of four images Bennett took during their alleged stay at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey.

Editors at the news outlet also obtained an apparent text conversation between Argento and a friend talking about the alleged incident on Monday, after the Times report was published.

Asia has denied the allegations in a statement to the Guardian, calling them "absolutely false" and adding, "I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett". She also claimed that her late boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain, agreed to the settlement on her behalf to stop the young actor, now 22, from harassing the actress.

She has yet to comment on the pictures and texts.