Crazy Rich Asians set for sequel after blockbuster box office debut

Crazy Rich Asians has landed a sequel days after the movie opened in America with a blockbuster $34 million (£26.7 million) box office haul.

The movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan's bestselling book of the same name was the first major Hollywood production to boast an almost all-Asian line-up in 25 years, since 1993's The Joy Luck Club, and its impressive opening is the biggest debut for a romantic comedy since Amy Schumer's 2015 release Trainwreck.

And now director Jon M. Chu has signed on to make a follow-up, based on Kwan's second book, China Rich Girlfriend.

The film will reunite the original team, including producers Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and John Penotti and screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, and will explore the romance between characters Charlie and Astrid, played by former Glee star Harry Shum, Jr. and Gemma Chan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two hooked up at the end of Crazy Rich Asians.

But it's not all good news for Kwan - officials in Singapore, where his book and the film is set, have revealed he failed to register for national service as required by all young men.

The writer was born in Singapore and moved to America with his family when he was 11.

Males born in the country are required to spend two years in a uniformed service.

Government officials have called for the 44 year old to turn himself in to authorities and face claims of "defaulting on his NS obligations" and for staying abroad without a valid exit permit.

A statement from the ministry of defence reads: "Mr Kwan has committed offences under the Enlistment Act, and is liable to a fine of up to 10,000 dollars (£7,700) and/or imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction."

Kwan did not travel to Singapore for Tuesday night's (21Aug18) premiere of the hit romantic comedy. It opens throughout Asia this week (ends24Aug18).