Glenn Close hoping hotly-tipped seventh Oscar nod is the one that lands her a win

Glenn Close is hoping the Oscar buzz surrounding her latest starring role in The Wife will finally net her an Academy Award after six attempts.

The Fatal Attraction star has landed three nominations for Best Actress and another three for Best Supporting Actress - but she has never won.

"It would be nice (to win an Oscar) after 42 years, but, you know, I'm very sanguine about it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "If it happens, great. It's not going to change my passion for what I do. But to be recognised with your peers is a very... It's pretty great."

For now, Glenn is just happy with the critical acclaim the film, in which she teams up with Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater, is getting.

"It feels really wonderful, I have to say," she added. "I mean, it really is about the role, I think. I never thought that this would be that kind of a role."

She was attached to The Wife for four years before filming began in Scotland, and the actress admits that even then she wasn't sure about the project, in which she portrays the dedicated wife of a needy, womanising author, played by Pryce.

"I didn't want all the women in the audience to jump up and say, 'Just leave him!'" she explained. "It was much more complex than that, and it was kind of the exploration of who this woman really is and why she doesn't leave him that I finally, I think, found the character.

"But it was such an internal journey, such a head trip for me. I realised I felt very private about it."

And her director, Bjorn Runge, has become a huge fan, stating, "There is one more level when it comes to good acting. I didn't know that level existed before I met Glenn."

Her co-stars were also in awe of her performance, with Slater adding, "I was mesmerized and blown away by her... She is unbelievable, and it's just one of the richest, most dynamic, magnetic performances I have ever seen."