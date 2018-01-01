Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima filmed assaulting club employee - report

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima has reportedly been captured on video viciously assaulting a man outside a West Hollywood nightclub.

In a video obtained by editors at TMZ, the boxer-turned-model, who split from the reality star last month (Jul18) after a two-year relationship, was reportedly captured on video punching a man at Delilah nightclub in the early hours of the morning of 24 March in front of a group which included Drake and NFL football star Odell Beckham Jr.

In the video, which was time stamped 2.14am, and with the location of the camera, "Parking Lot Entry", a man the website identifies as Younes is seen at the head of a group of at least a dozen other clubgoers attempting to leave through the rear entrance when an employee arrives and opens the door leading to the parking lot.

After some words are exchanged, the French model hits the employee in the head with a flurry of punches, even grabbing his hair to steady the man's head so he can continue the attack.

Another member of the group jumps in and delivers his own punches as the victim appears to go down, and the vicious assault continues out of sight of the camera.

Drake, seeing the ongoing assault, backs up and quickly exits the scene in the direction he came from, as does Odell. There is no suggestion that the pair were connected to Younes or the assault.

According to the news website, a source said the victim "talked smack" to the group, before Younes launched his attack.

The 25-year-old, who was pictured arriving at the nightclub on the night in question with a pal in a story posted on Mail Online back in March, then calmly walked away from the scene.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ, the employee did file a police report, but later decided to drop the matter.

The model's agent has been contacted by WENN for comment.

Kourtney, 39, met Younes, who has modelled for Givenchy, Hermes, Calvin Klein, Burberry and Ralph Lauren, during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

The 6ft 2 inch model is on the books of Next Model Management.