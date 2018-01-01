Jon Hamm and Ed Harris join Top Gun sequel

Jon Hamm and Ed Harris have joined the cast of Top Gun: Maverick.

Preliminary production on the upcoming military action-drama, a sequel to 1986's Top Gun, has already begun in California, with Tom Cruise set to reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Miles Teller taking on the part of Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' character Nick "Goose" Bradshaw in the original.

Now, producers have rounded out the casting for the new film, as editors at Deadline have reported that Hamm and Harris have signed on to appear, in addition to Lean on Pete star Lewis Pullman. No details of their characters have been confirmed so far.

The content of the Paramount feature has mostly been kept under wraps, but studio executives have revealed that Cruise's Maverick will now be a flight instructor at the Top Gun school.

Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed Cruise's 2013 sci-fi flick Oblivion, is helming Top Gun: Maverick, while the Mission: Impossible star will also produce the flick alongside original Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, as well as David Ellison and executive producer Tommy Harper.

The filmmaker will be working from a script written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer.

Earlier this week (beg20Aug18), it was announced that Monica Barbaro had been cast as Teller's love interest, marking the actress' first major Hollywood role.

According to Variety, Barbaro was one of several actresses who had undergone screen tests with the Fantastic Four actor and was selected for the role by executives over the weekend (18-19Aug18).

The 28-year-old is a former ballet dancer who is known for portraying the character of Yael on the second season of Lifetime's TV series UnREAL. Among the other actors cast in the film are Jojo Rabbit's Thomasin McKenzie, GLOW's Bashir Salahuddin, Insecure's Jay Ellis and Assassination Nation's Danny Ramirez.