Big Bang Theory final season news came during Mayim Bialik's worst day ever

Actress Mayim Bialik learned her hit show The Big Bang Theory was ending minutes after picking up a parking ticket.

Sitcom creator Chuck Lorre announced the news that the sitcom's upcoming 12th season will be its last on Wednesday (22Aug18), and now Mayim, who joined the series as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler as a regular in season four, has opened up about the announcement - and how she learned her TV gig was coming to an end.

"You know when you park at a meter, but you’re pulled up too far because the jerk behind you parked beyond their spot, and then you get a $58 parking ticket? That happened," she writes on her Grok Nation website. "I also had an intense double therapy session. And my younger son tried soccer for the first time. And, also, I found out The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming season 12 will be its final one.

"Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since (co-star) Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family."

And she admits she'll struggle to keep her emotions in check as she films the final episodes.

"This is hard," she adds. "I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create... It’s very sad.

"I fear it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes! But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability."

Shortly after Lorre's announcement, the show's leading lady Kaley Cuoco released statement via social media, in which she confessed she was also heartbroken by the news.

"No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two," she wrote. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet."