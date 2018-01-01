Jim Parsons not ready to accept The Big Bang Theory finale countdown

Jim Parsons is still coming to terms with the fact his hit show The Big Bang Theory will end after one more season.

Show creator Chuck Lorre announced the series would bow out after its upcoming 12th season next year (19) on Wednesday (22Aug18), and castmates Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik were quick to let fans know they were heartbroken by the news.

Reports suggesting Parsons' plans to leave the comedy had fast-tracked Lorre's decision began to swirl early on Thursday, but it appears the show's leading man was just as surprised by the big announcement as anyone.

Posting a photo of the cast on Instagram, he writes: "It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory.

"I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season, because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in."

He adds, "Something else I feel grateful for - and this gratitude needs no time to 'sink in' or become more 'realized'; this grateful-feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of us announcing our final season - but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives."

Parsons didn't address rumours suggesting he was planning to exit the show at the end of the 12th season, and instead thanked the crew, the show's writers, and his castmates.

"While I know that they already know it, it bears repeating again and again: I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren't pictured here...," he writes. "I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time."