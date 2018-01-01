The Joy Luck Club producer reveals sequel and TV series plans

The success of Crazy Rich Asians has fast-tracked plans for a sequel to The Joy Luck Club.

The cast of the film was reunited for a 25th anniversary screening at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night (22Aug18), when producer Ronald Bass let it slip that there were plans afoot to bring the stars back for a movie follow-up and TV series.

The 1993 movie made history by becoming the first major Hollywood feature to showcase an all-Asian cast - a feat mirrored by Crazy Rich Asians, which shot to the top of the box office chart in North America upon its release at the weekend.

"Both the series or sequel, if they happen, will be the same cast 25 years later," Bass told Entertainment Tonight. "In other words, the mothers are now grandmothers. The daughters are now mothers and they each have a millennial daughter of their own. So, now it would be a three generation... what’s that like in mother-daughter relations? Today’s world versus first, second generations and immigrants."

The Oscar winner revealed there's a "pilot script" for a TV drama that has yet to be picked up, but he's more hopeful about a new film.

"For someone to buy your script for a feature, anybody can make one if you make it at the right price," Bass added. "Anybody can release them. So, I would always say a feature’s more likely to go than a series."

The original film, based on Amy Tan’s bestselling novel, follows a group of Asian-Americans in San Francisco, California as they recall their family histories.