Kristen Stewart thrilled by Lucy Liu's Charlie's Angels support

Kristen Stewart was left floored by Lucy Liu's positive remarks about her new Charlie's Angels reboot, because she feared all the former Angels would hate the idea.

Liu, who played Alex Munday in 2000's Charlie's Angels movie and the 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, recently confessed she can't wait to see what director Elizabeth Banks and her cast, led by Stewart, do with the action franchise, insisting any film is a "positive result for women".

The comment made its way to the Twilight star, who is stoked by the support.

"That is really cool that she said that," the actress tells Entertainment Tonight. "It is not maybe everyone's immediate response that it (Charlie's Angels) would be, like, something we would have to see again, because the one I grew up with was so much fun...

"(But) the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now... We are not trying to do an impression of the last one (film)."

Stewart, who will share the screen with Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in Banks' new movie, reveals she has started training for the film, but has yet to meet her co-stars.

"I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done," she adds. "I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realise what I am doing is intended to fight people... (and) it really is assaulting (people) and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz (Banks), and I can't wait to meet the other girls.

"I leave on Sunday... (I'm) gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon."