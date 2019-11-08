NEWS Bond 25 release date in doubt following Danny Boyle exit Newsdesk Share with :







Spy movie Bond 25's scheduled release date is now reportedly in jeopardy.



On Tuesday (21Aug18), a statement posted to the official James Bond Twitter account confirmed that Danny Boyle was no longer directing the feature, citing "creative differences" as the reason for the British filmmaker's surprise departure.



And without a director, fans of the franchise may have to wait much longer to see the hotly-anticipated movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Sources have told editors at the publication that Bond 25 will now miss its planned 8 November 2019 release date in the U.S., and claim it's possible that the flick will not be unveiled until late 2020, though production is still set to begin in December (18).



Boyle revealed he would be taking charge of Daniel Craig's final Bond film in March, after confirming he and his writing partner John Hodge were working on a screenplay for the movie.



Directors including Christopher Nolan, Tom Ford and Spectre helmer Sam Mendes have been slated as possible contenders to take on the job.



Reporters at The Daily Telegraph have also claimed that Craig had a hand in the Slumdog Millionaire director's exit from the project as he apparently plays a key role in choosing his castmates and he and producers were allegedly sceptical of plans to cast the relatively unknown Polish actor Tomasz Kot as the film's villain.



And on Friday, Jonathan Pryce - who played Tomorrow Never Dies baddie Elliot Carver - suggested that Boyle was not trusted with the franchise as: "(Producers) obviously couldn't take a socialist Bond."



"You see, there are the Dannys of this world and then there are people who do the blockbusters," he added.



Additionally, it was reported that the 61-year-old wanted to make Bond 25 more topical and "help the franchise evolve in the #MeToo and #TimesUp era".

