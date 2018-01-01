Khloe Kardashian hits back at fan criticising her over baby car gift

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at a fan who accused her of "embedding materialism" into her daughter True after she was gifted a luxury toy car.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together in April (18), with the new mother regularly documenting her journey on social media.

On Thursday (23Aug18), Khloe shared an image of True sat in a toy Bentley car, a gift from her model friend Kimora Lee Simmons, with the four-month-old depicted cuddling up to a giant teddy bear.

"I'm not sure what's cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True's cheeks and smile," the 34-year-old captioned the Instagram image. "Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!"

But the seemingly-innocent snap was met with a barrage of abuse after one fan claimed she was "embedding materialism in (True's) brain" before imploring her to read The Bible to her child.

Hitting back at the accusations, Khloe replied: "We read children's Bible stories every day and we say prayers every single night but you should not pass judgment either way.

"Why be so negative if you are a child of God? She's a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I'm enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!"

It's not the first time Khloe has lashed out on social media. In July, the mother-of-one hit back at a Twitter fan who claimed to be "disappointed" that she had reunited with Tristan following the series of cheating allegations that emerged days before she gave birth to True.

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she replied. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."