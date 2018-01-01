Ashley Benson remains coy about Cara Delevingne dating rumours

Ashley Benson is refusing to confirm reports suggesting she is Cara Delevingne's latest lover.

The Pretty Little Liars actress and Cara have been spotted making out and holding hands in Los Angeles and London in recent weeks - and Ashley was among those celebrating the British model's 26th birthday party at Sofitel LA Riviera 31's Salsa Nights in Hollywood, but she's not ready to dish out any details yet.

In a new interview with People Now, Ashley was asked about the rumoured romance, but insisted she'll always keep quiet when it comes to her love life.

"I think it's the best way (to be) in any relationship," she says. "I've always been very private about them, and I think it's just better.

"I mean it's hard... you kind of can't get away from (losing your privacy) if you're in the public eye," she adds. "I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible."

Ashley insists living in New York has helped her maintain some level of privacy: "That's one good thing about living in New York - I can live kind of a normal lifestyle," she adds. "In Los Angeles, the paparazzi are really bad, but here I can kind of just walk anywhere and not be bothered."

Ashley and Cara were first linked romantically back in April (18), when the Her Smell co-stars were spotted holding hands during a night out in New York. Weeks later Benson shared a snap of herself with Cara on Instagram, and the lovebirds were reportedly making out at a taping of Saturday Night Live a week later.

Delevingne was last linked to Paris Jackson earlier this year, while Benson has reportedly been dating Ryan Good on and off since 2011.