Vincent Cassel marries French model

Actor Vincent Cassel married model Tina Kunakey on Friday (24Aug18) in France's Basque Country.

The French stars were surrounded by family and friends, including Blue is the Warmest Color actress Adele Exarchopoulos, at the ceremony in the coastal village of Bidart, which is just south of 21-year-old Kunakey's hometown of Biarritz.

The bride wore a custom ivory wedding gown created by Vera Wang, which boasted a flowing tulle skirt and hand draped tulle bodice, and the fashion designer was thrilled to be part of the nuptials.

“When a French film icon weds a ravishing extraordinary beauty, voila!” Wang tells American Vogue. “This gown is all about youth, charm, and couture draping with a voluminous ballskirt."

The 51-year-old groom opted for a more relaxed look in a light linen suit with an unbuttoned lavender shirt.

Vincent and his new bride confirmed they were tying the knot earlier this week (beg20Aug18) with the release of their joint Vanity Fair Italia cover, declaring their love in a feature for the magazine.

"It's a promise we make before we create a family together," Vincent, who shares girls Deva, 13, and Leonie, eight, with his actress ex-wife Monica Bellucci, told the magazine when he was asked about the union. "It's thanks to the children, especially my daughters, that I learned the most. They helped me understand who I am."

Although it appears Vincent is ready to have children with Tina, his new bride doesn't know if she's open to getting pregnant so soon.

"I have not thought about it yet," she said.

Vincent was married to his first Bond Girl wife Monica for 14 years until their 2013 divorce.