Kirstie Alley: 'I would have married John Travolta'

Kirstie Alley would have wed John Travolta if she wasn't already married to ex-husband Parker Stevenson at the time.

The actress and Travolta first met in 1989, when they worked together on Look Who's Talking, and Kirstie reveals she fell for her co-star and was keen to be his wife.

"I think I kissed Travolta," she said during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K. "I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him. If I hadn't been married I would've gone and married him and I would've been in an airplane because he has his own plane."

Kirstie also developed feelings for her late North and South co-star Patrick Swayze, who she worked with in 1985, and admits she would have liked to have been intimate with him, but he was married to Lisa Niemi.

"I would've loved to have an affair with Patrick Swayze but we were both married, so I wouldn't have gone off (with him)," she smiled. "I kissed him and I wish I could've had an affair but I'm a strong believer in fidelity and he was married. When you get on the road and you do a movie, it's very easy to fall in love with your leading man. Very, very easy."

"Think about it," she continued. "We shot North and South for a year. So, for a year you're around this person and it's just hard, I think."

Meanwhile, Alley previously opened up about her feelings for Travolta in an interview with U.S. shock jock Howard Stern in 2013, revealing it took her a long time to get over him.

"It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest," she said. "(He was) the greatest love of my life."