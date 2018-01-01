Ashley Benson: 'I wasn't really paid for Spring Breakers'

Ashley Benson was so keen to land a role in director Harmony Korine's 2012 movie Spring Breakers she signed on for next to nothing.

The actress insists getting to work with the cult moviemaker on the critically acclaimed film, which also starred James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens, and Selena Gomez, was compensation enough.

"It turned out to be one of my favourite projects I've ever done," she tells InStyle magazine. "In the indie film world, I would rather get paid (next to) nothing to work with someone like Harmony Korine and have an amazing experience and the outcome be an incredible film I'm really proud of."

Benson admits salary is never a big deal breaker for her when she's picking acting roles - because she doesn't need the cash.

"I wear a lot of black, a lot of band T-shirts and cool jackets, but it just depends on what I like. If I can get a really cool thing for $30 to $40 that would normally be over $100, then I'll take it. I love a good bargain," she says. "I love (budget stores) Marshalls and TJ Maxx, or a great find at (charity store) Goodwill. I always want to look great, but I don't have the time or energy and, frankly, desire to spend money on clothes."

"I do, however, splurge on bags," she adds. "I just bought this Givenchy purse - it's really chic. I love it and wear it every day. If I make a big purchase, I will really use it."

She also invests in real estate to supplement her income.

"That's basically where I invest all of my money," she adds. "Real estate, I think, is a great investment. I like to buy houses and flip them... It's kind of a fun family thing to do with my grandfather."