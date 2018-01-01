Mandy Moore wants new music to sound 'organic and modern'

Mandy Moore is determined for her new music to have an "organic" vibe.

The multi-talented star started out her career as a teen popstar, rising to fame with her debut single Candy in early 1999 and releasing her first studio album, So Real, later that year. Mandy has since put her music career on hold to focus on acting, though recently confirmed that she was plotting a comeback and has now shared that she has a specific sound in mind.

"I want to feel organic and modern, with a live band. I’d like to keep it small... I don't think I'm going back to any pop star moments," she told Elle.com, adding that she has always been a fan of Joni Mitchell. "I still feel like I grew up in the wrong decade, you know? I listen to the same stuff I’ve listened to for years."

While continuing to juggle her commitments to TV show This Is Us, in which she plays Rebecca Pearson, Mandy is returning to the studio and has hinted that she may even do a duet with her fiance, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. However, she's not in a rush to complete her record.

"I’m writing every day, but I’m trying to do it with no pressure. Maybe just a song or an EP will get released," the 34-year-old explained.

During the chat, Mandy also spoke about how fan support has influenced her decision to sing again and praised the power of social media. The brunette beauty boasts over 2.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

"I feel like with social media, everyone has a platform now. You’re on an equal playing field. Somebody who’s never been (in a movie) can get the same kind of traction as I can—there are no rules anymore," she smiled.