Rose Byrne promises Juliet, Naked is ‘very witty’

Rose Byrne has described her new movie Juliet, Naked as “very witty” and entertaining.

Based on Nick Hornby’s 2009 novel of the same name, the Australian actress takes on the part of Annie Platt in the Jesse Peretz-directed comedy-drama, with the plot following her unlikely romance with singer-songwriter Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke), who happens to be the subject of her boyfriend Duncan Thomson’s (Chris O’Dowd) music obsession.

Speaking about the film, Rose has shared that it contains plenty of laughs and Fever Pitch writer Nick’s signature style of humour.

“It’s an unlikely love story. It’s very witty and very entertaining,” she told Collider. “There’s a tone that Nick Hornby captures that is quintessential, and I think it’s really hard to do. There’s not that many writers that you immediately know their tone and voice succinctly. It’s incredible that he’s carved that out for himself.”

Rose went on to explain that she found it challenging to ensure Annie wasn’t diminished by her love interests and their “big personalities”. She found it exciting to work with her Bridesmaids co-star Chris again too, as well as Hollywood veteran Ethan.

“They’re totally different, like every actor,” the 39-year-old smiled. “For me, it’s much more interesting and challenging and entertaining to work with people who are completely different. But I do think they were both very well cast for their parts.”

During the chat, Rose also shared that she enjoyed working with filmmaker Jesse on the project, especially as he has experience in working on TV programmes involving female protagonists such as Girls and GLOW.

“I loved working with Jesse. He’s so collaborative. He’s funny. He’s got great knowledge about music, great taste in music and great experience, since he’s done it live, being in bands, and he’s directed a gazillion music videos,” she added.