Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner settle divorce case







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reportedly agreed on a settlement in their divorce.



According to editors at TMZ, the estranged couple has been locked in a complicated and time-consuming battle over their property, which has prevented their divorce from becoming final.



Ben and Jennifer did not have a pre-nuptial agreement in place, so all their earnings during their marriage had to split equally.



The superstar couple, who split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, share three children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.



Sources told the gossip site that the final settlement will be filed with the court once Gone Girl star has finished his stay in rehab.



The 46-year-old actress showed up at Ben's Pacific Palisades home in California on Wednesday afternoon (22Aug18) and allegedly begged him to get help for his ongoing alcohol abuse issues. She told waiting photographers to give the couple privacy, and said "it was not a good time".



Jennifer was then spotted leaving with the actor/director and a person believed to be a sober coach and drove Ben to an unnamed rehab facility.



Friends of the star tell Page Six Ben has been "struggling" with sobriety since breaking up with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, and it was photographs obtained by The Blast showing him taking a delivery of alcohol that reportedly forced his ex to take action.



In recent days, the Justice League star has been linked to 22-year-old Playboy playmate Shauna Sexton.



Despite the fact they split in 2015, Jennifer and Ben have remained close, but the double Oscar winner was noticeably absent from his estranged wife's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony on Monday.

