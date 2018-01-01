Chloe Grace Moretz to lobby against gay conversion therapy

Chloe Grace Moretz is keen to use her new film The Miseducation of Cameron Post to lobby against gay conversion therapy in the U.S.

The Kick-Ass actress plays a high school student who is sent to a gay conversion camp after she is caught kissing another female student in the film and she is now taking the movie to Washington D.C. in a bid to open up a conversation with lawmakers about the controversial practice.

"In the current state of America, if you don't have a message that you're pushing out, if it's not some sort of activism, then why are you doing it?," she tells Gay Times. "I want this movie to be a platform. I want this movie to start a conversation and to help lobby against conversion therapy in America.

"I'm actually flying to DC to do a screening and to have an open conversation with a couple of politicians, and to talk about lobbying against gay conversion therapy in America."

Chloe has been a long-time advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) community because her brother is gay.

"I grew up fighting on their behalf because it broke my heart to see that, yes, they can stand up for themselves, but people wouldn't listen..," she adds. "So it was never a question to me whether or not I was ever going to be an advocate, and what that meant to my heart and how it shaped me."

The 21-year-old also reveals her brother's long-time relationship with his boyfriend has given her hope that she will find her own lasting love.

"The healthiest relationship that I've ever seen and grew up with was not that of my parents, it was that of my brother and his boyfriend, who have been together... for 11 years," she says. "That has been my most healthy parental relationship that I've ever seen.

"It gave me faith and hope that you can find someone to be with for a long period of time, who you truly love. But for me, it's interesting that it wasn't your typical nuclear family unit - it's my gay brother and his boyfriend."