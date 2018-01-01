NEWS Kristen Stewart & Chloe Sevigny found it easy to play lovers in Lizzie Newsdesk Share with :







Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny had no problems playing lovers in new period drama Lizzie, because they're huge fans of each other's work.



Stewart admits she signed on for the film, about the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family, because Chloe was attached, and the American Psycho star was thrilled when she learned she'd be sharing the screen with one of her favourite actresses.



"I honestly probably saw the cover sheet of the script and already wanted to do it just because who is involved in it, and who was putting it together," the Twilight star tells Entertainment Tonight, "because I also not only admire her (Sevigny) work, but everything she is.



"I literally saw this and was game immediately. I would have done anything to do it."



And Chloe adds, "She's one of my favourites, maybe my favourite young actress working today. I just think her authenticity and her choices, just how real she is, who she is as a person (are astonishing)...



"She was amazing to watch and just be around... I'm a fan."



The film, in which Stewart plays a sexually abused housemaid who comes to Lizzie Borden's aid after the slaughter of her father and stepmother, fed into the actress' love of binge-watching true crime stories on TV.



"When I do (watch shows) I always regret it afterwards because I don't sleep well, or I have weird kind of, like, hangover energy thoughts that I'm like, 'Why am I feeling this way?' or, 'Why did I have this weird dream?' I'm like, 'Oh, because I watched three hours of murder', which is not something I like to go to bed with."



Lizzie is released in the U.S. next month (Sep18).

