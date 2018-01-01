Aml Ameen and Shantol Jackson exchanged emails in character before Yardie shoot

Aml Ameen and Shantol Jackson exchanged emails as their Yardie characters so they could bond before the production began.

The Maze Runner actor stars as D, a Jamaican man who comes to London and gets involved in the gangster scene as he tries to avenge the death of his brother, in the film adaptation of Victor Headley's novel.

In the 1992 book, D writes letters to his girlfriend Yvonne when she moves to London years before him, to raise their daughter Vanessa, and Aml suggested to Shantol, who plays Yvonne, that they did the same before the production began.

"In the book, D and Yvonne actually would exchange letters back then and so (Aml) said, 'Would you mind us exchanging emails as the characters Yvonne and D?' which I thought was brilliant so I said, 'Of course,'" Shantol said during a London Q&A.

"It's funny, I was in Jamaica at the time and he was in London, which was reverse (to Yvonne and D). By the time I got to London the characters were already familiar. It was just for Shantol and Aml to get familiar which was pretty easy. We created the world before we got there."

The Jamaican actress said that their chemistry was really important to Idris Elba, who is making his directorial debut with the movie, and the email exchange was how her and Aml ended up becoming great friends.

The 33-year-old British actor admitted that he went method during the shoot and would be focussed on being D the whole time, revealing that he barely spoke to co-star Stephen Graham as himself because D had a bad relationship with his character Rico in the film.

"I didn't speak to Stevie much about anything. I wasn't really being me during the course of this. I know that sounds like a weird concept," he explained. "I wasn't in my mindset... I was welcoming to those in my life in the context of D."

Yardie, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, hits cinemas from 31 August (18).