Ashton Sanders took notes while working with Denzel Washington

Moonlight's Ashton Sanders has described working with Denzel Washington as a "total buzz".

The two team up in The Equalizer 2, Denzel's first-ever sequel. It's a follow-up to the 2014 original and has Antoine Fuqua back as director, with Ashton a newcomer to the franchise.

"That was a big moment for me, and the fact he'd watched my film was so cool," Ashton told GQ of his first meeting with the movie legend at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. "It was a total buzz (working with him). I was taking notes."

Ashton's new movie is a world away from Barry Jenkins' low-key Oscar-winning Moonlight, which told the story of a gay man at three different stages in his life.

Like the first Equalizer, there's plenty of action once again, with Ashton explaining: "(It's) a lot of guns in the face and running around and being thrown in the back of trunks and being shot at. You know, casual stuff like that."

Next up, the 22-year-old will star opposite John Goodman and Vera Farmiga in sci-fi thriller Captive State, and he has dramas Native Son and All Day and a Night also in production.

As for the role he most wants to play, Ashton is setting his sights to become Batman's arch nemesis, the Joker, a role Joaquin Phoenix has recently landed.

"I'd have so much fun in that character," he grinned. "It's what he represents: the rebel.

"I do my own thing and a lot of people don't. I just move my own way."