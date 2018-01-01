John Krasinski rejects 'Hollywood heart-throb' label

John Krasinski doesn't believe he classifies as a Hollywood heart-throb.

The actor rose to fame playing Jim Halpert in The Office and this year directed, co-wrote and starred in one of 2018's biggest movie hits, A Quiet Place. As he's become more recognisable, John now receives plenty of compliments regarding his movie star looks, as well as his talent. However, he doesn't think he deserves such praise.

"I definitely don't see myself as a heart-throb," the 38-year-old insisted in an interview with Britain's Reveal magazine. "Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt - they are Hollywood heart-throbs."

John went on to note that he doesn't care for comments about his appearance unless it comes from his wife of eight years, actress Emily Blunt, with whom he shares daughters Hazel, four, and two-year-old Violet.

"I think being married with kids has helped (my modesty)," he laughed. "I'm not sitting around reading about how sexy people think I am. I only care if one person thinks I'm sexy!"

The Emmy-nominee will soon return to his television roots playing the lead character in a new adaptation of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan for Amazon Prime. John is acting as an executive producer in addition to playing the CIA analyst and had to work out consistently to prepare to take on such a physically demanding role.

"When I starred in (2016 war film) 13 Hours, I had to have a huge physical transformation to get into shape," he explained. "I would've been a moron to have given that up, so I maintained it. When Jack Ryan came up it was easy to get fit again."

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is set to premiere on 31 August (18).