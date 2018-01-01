Emma Thompson's daughter was sexually assaulted on a train

Emma Thompson has spoken out after her daughter was sexually assaulted on public transport.

The 59-year-old actress said Gaia Wise, who she shares with husband Greg Wise, was just 17 at the time of the harrowing incident, which occurred on a London Underground train last year (17).

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Emma revealed her daughter was now afraid to use public transport.

"My daughter had the experience of being felt up on the Tube and felt very nervous about going out and on the Tube for a long time afterwards," she explained.

"She said the thing that upset her most was not the act itself but the fact that she felt cowed enough by it not to call him out. And I think that's what we suffer as women most from is our shame at not being able to say 'Why are you doing that?'"

The double Oscar-winning actress said that she was frustrated by the thought of not being able to get justice.

"We're so shocked and undermined by these actions that we can't turn around and take the action that we want, and that's the thing that sits with us and sticks with us. Which is so unjust," she added.

Emma went on to urge female victims of sex attacks to be less "unkind, to themselves too, whether they were able to defend themselves or not".

"Be compassionate about their reactions then say: 'Now, next time would I be able to do it differently as a woman?"' she suggested.

The Beauty and the Beast star is a passionate supporter of the #MeToo movement, and previously labelled disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein a "predator".