Crazy Rich Asians enjoys second week atop North American box office

Crazy Rich Asians has topped the North American box office for a second weekend (24-26Aug18) in a row.

The movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan's bestselling book, the first major Hollywood production to boast an almost all-Asian line-up in 25 years - since 1993's The Joy Luck Club, has earned an impressive $25 million (£19.5 million) to hold on to the number one spot. According to Variety, the film's profits have only dropped six per cent from it's opening weekend $25.3 million (£19.7 million) haul.

"We had an inkling from the early screenings (the movie would be a hit); the conversation as people came out of the theater was electric, with people asking, 'When can I see it again?' But we never imagined it would catapult like this," co-financier John Penotti of Ivanhoe Pictures says. "There's no metric for that, and that's what we're finding here: You have to throw the rule book out."

Jason Statham's The Meg follows in second with $13 million (£10.1 million), while Melissa McCarthy's Happytime Murders opens in third with a disappointing $10 million (£7.8 million), a new career low for the actress.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Christopher Robin round out the top five with $8 million (£6.2 million) and $6.5 million (£5.1 million), respectively.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man and the Wasp comes in at number one overseas after grossing $68 million (£52.9 million) in China alone, bringing its international total to $71 million (£55.3 million) over the weekend. It has earned $544 million (£423.4 million) globally.

The Meg is also fairing well overseas after passing the $400 million (£311.4 million) mark worldwide.