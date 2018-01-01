Tom Hardy 'signed up for two more Venom movies'

Tom Hardy has signed up for two more Venom movies.

The hotly-anticipated Spider-Man spin-off will his screens in October (18), with Hardy playing reporter Eddie Brock who develops a terrifying alter ego after being infected by a villainous parasite.

And the 40-year-old confirmed he had signed up for two more Venom movies, and is willing to return to play the titular character if fans respond well to the film.

"I'm open to whatever you want to do with it. We've signed up for three of them. So it's very much an open case," he told Total Film Magazine. "We'll see what people's responses are to it. I think it's an awesome character. I love playing both of them.

"It's an amuse-bouche, and for Sony, it's the Venom-verse launched in isolation, as it were.”

In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, the Inception star explained that he looked to former UFC champion star Conor McGregor and director Woody Allen for inspiration while playing both sides of his role.

"Woody Allen’s tortured neurosis and all the humour that can come from that," he explained. "Conor McGregor – the uberviolence but not all the talking."

And it's not the only movie franchise Hardy has further committed himself to.

He recently revealed he was reprising his role as Max Rockatansky in George Miller's Mad Max saga, signing up for a trilogy.

"It was always the plan to do three of them, so I think we're still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to go ahead on the next one. But when I engaged on that there was a plethora of material on it," Tom shared in an interview with Variety at Comic-Con.