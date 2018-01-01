Tom Cruise up for any stunt thrown his way

Tom Cruise never rejects ideas for stunts in the Mission: Impossible films.

For the latest instalment Fallout, the sixth in the franchise, Tom has action scenes in a helicopter, on the edge of a cliff and a fight sequence in a men's bathroom, with the 56-year-old action man performing his own stunts like usual.

Talking about how they up the action ante from film to film, producer Jake Myers exclusively told Cover Media: "It starts with Tom wants to do something, then it's trying to figure out how to put it into the movie. Then there's a little bit of gamesmanship, like, 'Wait, what can we make him do that might be fun and he's not going to say no to?' Which he never does!"

Over the last 22 years, Mission: Impossible has become a Hollywood institution, with everyone from Thandie Newton to Jeremy Renner popping up in the movie series.

For the latest film, Tom is joined by core cast members Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, returning stars Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin, and newcomers Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett, among others.

Speaking about the tone of Fallout, Jake, who also worked on 2015's Rogue Nation, said it was important to balance the humour with a more serious storyline.

"I think (the humour aspect) is huge. I mean the last film was very humour heavy and I think there was somewhat of a conscious effort to have a little bit more drama in this film," he shared. "But if you lose the humour in Mission, you really lose the ability to tell the audience they can have fun and to reset. So I think the film can't take itself too seriously, I think the humour is key."