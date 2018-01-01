Kendall Jenner fought for Caitlyn Jenner to be invited to family event

Kendall Jenner fought for her father Caitlyn Jenner to be invited to her family's annual Christmas party.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night (26Aug18), fashion model Kendall discussed with her mother Kris Jenner and older half-sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who they should invite to their annual bash.

Even though Kourtney's then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima would be at the party, Kris demanded that the mother-of-three invite her ex-partner Scott Disick.

"You have to invite Scott. You can't just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family, he's still part of our family," the TV matriarch insisted to Kourtney.

However, the suggestion caused Kendall to bring up Caitlyn, who had famously fallen out with her ex-wife Kris over the publication of a memoir, and she stated: "What about my dad?"

"Nobody that's coming would even know how to respond to her," replied Kris, causing the 22-year-old to hit back angrily, "Oh, you didn't have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?"

Later, Kendall argued that Younes should have been invited to the Christmas party and Scott should have been asked to attend Christmas morning celebration with his and Kourtney's children; son Mason, eight, daughter Penelope, six, and three-year-old Reign.

"Why is Scott coming to the party more important than my feelings?" Kourtney questioned, before going on to comment that she was thinking about travelling out of town to avoid the drama. "I just don't know if we're going to get along if we're all in the same place... The meanness and stuff, it's not worth it."

Even though Caitlyn was invited to the bash, she ultimately decided not to attend. But the eldest Kardashian daughter decided to stick around California for the sake of her kids, while both Scott and Younes attended the party.

"Not sharing this whole experience with my family and my kids, it wouldn't have felt right," the 39-year-old noted.