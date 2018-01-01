NEWS Dwayne Johnson honours late fan in touching video Newsdesk Share with :







Dwayne Johnson has honoured the memory of a late fan killed in a car crash by sending a video message to her family for her funeral.



Angelo Pizarro recently turned to his fellow Twitter users for help in reaching the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, asking the wrestler-turned-actor to record a special tribute for his mum Aileen, who died last week (ends24Aug18) after YouTube personality Trevor 'McSkillet' Heitmann reportedly sped his McLaren 650S sports car the wrong way down a busy highway in San Diego, California.



His car smashed into Aileen's SUV (sports utility vehicle), which burst into flames, killing both her and her 12-year-old daughter, Angelo's sister. Heitmann, 18, also died in the collision.



Sharing the tragic news on social media, Angelo appealed to Johnson, aka The Rock, by posting a photo of Aileen kissing one of his movie posters for Skyscraper.



"My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much," Angelo wrote. "I'm trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that'd mean the world. Thank you!"



The tweets soon caught Dwayne's attention, and he promptly obliged as he sent his condolences in a heartfelt video, which Angelo subsequently uploaded online.



"I'm sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours," the action man said. "I'm so sorry to hear about your sister and your mum and this tragic loss that you're going through.



"If your mum could see me now, which I'm sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan. Stay strong."



Johnson has since been applauded by other followers for his kind words, prompting him to address the clip on his own Twitter page on Sunday (26Aug18).



"Least I could do. Story is heartbreaking," he tweeted, again adding to Aileen's loved ones, "Stay strong."

