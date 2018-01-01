John Goodman was 'very depressed' after Roseanne reboot cancellation

John Goodman fell into a deep depression for a month after his revived sitcom Roseanne was cancelled following a racist tweet posted by his co-star Roseanne Barr.

The controversial comedienne sparked uproar in May (18) after attacking Valerie Jarrett, one of former U.S. President Barack Obama's top aides, in an ill-advised social media post, leading TV bosses at ABC to immediately axe her show.

Goodman, who played Roseanne's TV husband Dan Conners, initially remained relatively quiet over the scandal, but he has now confessed it sent him into a downward spiral emotionally, as he came to terms with the shock news.

"I was broken-hearted, but I thought, 'OK, it's just show business, I'm going to let it go,'" he told Britain's Sunday Times. "But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed.

"I'm a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit."

The Big Lebowski star went on to suggest he did not support ABC official's swift decision to scrap Roseanne altogether, as he insisted Barr is no racist.

"I know for a fact that she's not a racist," he said, adding of the cancellation: "I'll put it this way, I was surprised at the response. And that's probably all I should say about it."

Producers have since managed to salvage the franchise by revamping it as a spin-off, tentatively titled The Conners, focusing on the rest of Roseanne's onscreen family, including Goodman's character, and he reveals he reached out to Barr after she signed off on the new project.

"She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on," he explained. "I sent her an email and thanked her for that. I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she's still going through hell."

Goodman also shared his take on how The Conners might pick up the storyline, which is still "unknown", suggesting writers will kill off Roseanne.

"I guess (Dan will) be mopey and sad because his wife's dead," he shrugged.