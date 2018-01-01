Rose McGowan urges Asia Argento to do the right thing in sexual assault case

Rose McGowan is encouraging Asia Argento to "be honest" and "do the right thing" as the Italian star faces allegations suggesting she sexually assaulted a young actor.

The two women bonded last year (17) after going public with their rape accusations against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, and became spokeswomen for the subsequent #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

However, their friendship was rocked earlier this month (Aug18), when a report in The New York Times indicated Argento had behaved inappropriately with a former co-star, Jimmy Bennett, who she allegedly slept with in a California hotel room back in 2013, when he was 17.

She subsequently agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 (£298,000) after his lawyers notified her of their intent to sue last year.

Argento has vehemently denied having sex with Bennett, hitting back by accusing him of blackmailing her, but the scandal has already cost the actress her role as a judge on Italy's The X Factor reality show, and now it appears it has ended her friendship with McGowan, too.

The Planet Terror star initially admitted she was "heartbroken" over the allegations and urged critics to "be gentle" with Argento in a post on Twitter, but she has now issued a more detailed statement, revealing she learned all about the controversy from her partner, model Rain Dove, who reportedly managed to get Asia to confess after building up a rapport with the actress.

In the lengthy press release, McGowan insists she "wasted no time" in supporting Rain's decision to take the information to police, even though she knew it would be a knock to the #MeToo campaign.

"It wasn't hard to say or support," she writes. "What was hard was the shell shock of the realisation that everything the MeToo movement stood for was about to be in jeopardy."

Rose goes on to assure fans she will be "fine" as she mourns the loss of her friendship with Argento.

"Its sad to lose a friend connection, but whats even more sad is what happened to Jimmy Bennet (sic)," she continues. "Whether or not the extortion case is true - it wasn't fair and it wasn't right. It is the type of thing I fight against alongside so many."

She admits she has been "extremely humbled" by the shocking turn of events, but it's only made it more clear that any kind of sexual misconduct is unacceptable.

"There absolutely should be no leeway or tolerance for sexual assault. Hard stop. NONE...," she adds.

"We can not let this moment break the momentum of a movement that has freed so many people. We must use it to allow us to become stronger. More compassionate. More aware. And More organised."

McGowan concludes her statement with a few words for Argento: "Asia you were my friend. I loved you," she shares. "You've spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement.

"I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be be better - I hope you can be, too. Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course. Be the person you wish Harvey could have been."

Argento has yet to respond to McGowan's message.