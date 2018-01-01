Guillermo del Toro's Scary Tales takes shape with top child stars

The Hunger Games actor Michael Garza and Moonrise Kingdom star Gabriel Rush have landed roles in Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The two child stars will join Austin Abrams, Austin Zajur, and Zoe Colletti in the adaptation of Alvin Schwartz’s young adult novel series, which The Shape of Water director has scripted.

Andre Ovredal, who will direct the movie,tells Deadline, "We spent months searching for and assembling the perfect group of actors to help us realise the most terrifying adaptation that we could conceive."

Del Toro, who will also produce the film, adds, "I am honoured to support Andre’s vision and, with our partners, to bring the incredible world of Scary Stories to the screen."

Del Toro is a longtime fan of the book series and even owns 10 of the original Stephen Gammell illustrations featured in Schwartz's stories. He co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin and Dan Hageman, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan.

The Oscar winner is still considering taking on Roald Dahl's The Witches as his next project after revealing he was interested in revamping the 1983 novel, about a secret society of child-hating evil witches, for a new film.

The 1990 original featured Anjelica Huston and Brenda Blethyn.

Guillermo is also mulling over the possibility of remaking beloved fairytale Pinocchio.

"I have given myself until September to decide," he told the Daily Mail earlier this year (18).